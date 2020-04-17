Gas prices plummet to sub-$1 level in places

Gasoline below $1 a gallon is now being spotted in at many states across the nation, including Arkansas and Oklahoma.

According to GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app, sub-$1 gas prices are showing up in over a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin. Reports of gas at 99 cents a gallon for Arkansas were mostly in central Arkansas on Friday.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by four cents to $1.82, according to AAA. Growing domestic gas supply and lower demand, as Americans practice social distancing, and low crude prices due to COVID-19 continue to push pump prices down.

GasBuddy on Monday reports those six states have surpassed their lowest average gas prices in over a decade, while five of those states are seeing the lowest prices since the early 2000’s. In the case of Wisconsin, gas prices haven’t been this low in 6,621 days.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration released new data that shows total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 4.9 million barrels last week to 262.2 million barrels, which is 34.3 million barrels more than last year’s level at this time. Meanwhile, gas demand registered at 5.1 million barrels per day for a second week. With Americans following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower.

Although the domestic price of crude (West Texas Intermediate) ended Thursday unchanged on the NYMEX, the price per barrel was below $20 at $19.87. Crude prices have fallen steadily as the global public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19 has increased. As a result of COVID-19, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) new monthly report for April 2020 revealed that global oil demand is projected to hit a 25-year low and fall by a record 9.3 million b/d this year. According to IEA, global crude demand for April 2020 is expected to be 29 million b/d lower than April 2019 — a level unseen since 1995.

Examining millions of fuel transactions from the company’s Pay with GasBuddy program, gasoline demand plummeted in Q1 as Americans across the country were ordered to stay home in light of COVID-19. The most recent data is even steeper, with transactions in April showing that gasoline demand has eroded by 50-70% over levels in late February and early March, with millions of Americans continuing to follow stay-at-home orders and not venturing out on the road.

"To have thought at the beginning of the year we’d be in the place we are would truly have been impossible, new and multi-year records continue to be written when it comes to gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s staggering to know that in five of these six states we haven’t seen these gasoline prices in over 15 years, and for many of us, we watch from the living room window, adhering to the orders to stay at home. But there is strong potential that we will see gas prices this summer far lower than our previous expectations, and I’m hopeful by then we’re safely able to enjoy it.”

Surpassing the low prices from the Great Recession

GasBuddy noted in its report on Monday their analysts believes the chances are good that the national average may eventually drop under the 2008/2009 low as well. Monday’s national average would need to drop roughly 20 cents more per gallon to best the low prices from that period.

While the rest of states are currently near four-year lows, there are signs too, that many more states will eventually test decade lows.

“I fully expect that as many as half of the nation’s states will ultimately see prices fall to at least decade lows, with perhaps most of them ultimately falling to lows not seen since the early 2000’s,” De Haan said.