In light of travel restrictions, the number of passengers leaving from Fort Smith Regional Airport during March 2020 are less than half those of March 2019.

Both airlines that fly out of Fort Smith Regional Airport saw drastic decrease for the month of March as a result of COVID-19.

When the Center for Disease Control started putting limits on the number of people who could gather, several airlines responded by grounding planes and reducing flights.

Delta was an early enacter of these reductions and saw a 58.9% decrease in passengers leaving Fort Smith.

American Airlines reduced their flights and planes by one-third mid-March and saw a reduction of 52%.