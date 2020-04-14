“We want to just put a little Wisconsin into the heart of Arkansas,” said Michael Kraemer, secretary/treasurer of a company dating back 4 generations in Watertown, Wisconsin. Under construction on north highway 7, Kramer Wisconsin Cheese store will open sometime in April and will be stocked with the company’s award-winning 120 cheese varieties including 20 original cheese spreads and their very popular cheese curds, fresh from Watertown.

It all started when Tony Kraemer, patriarch of the family enterprise, began a small dairy business. “I remember delivering milk for my dad when it was 6 cents a quart,” said his son, James. Kraemer’s family farm and milk route is now a high-end cheese retailer.

“We want to carry on our grandfather’s legacy of hard work, family values, attention to details and quality products,” said Michael Kraemer. He said he’s joined by his brother, Rich, company president and brother-in-law Dan Christian, vice president; also passing on knowledge and experience to his son, Tyler, headed for high school.

Spotlighting the hundreds of cheese varieties to be stocked in the new location will be signature cheese spreads exclusive only to Kraemer and made from their secret recipes, aged Cheddars, distinctive Brick and Muenster along with their popular fresh cheese curds.

Incidentally, James (Jim) Kraemer is 90 years old, still active, and a resident of Hot Springs Village. “There’s lots of Watertown natives living in Hot Springs Village,” said Jim. “Whenever I went to Wisconsin to visit family, I always had to bring back lots of cheese for my friends and neighbors here in HSV. One trip I made, I brought back over 100 pounds of cheese.”

Luckily, Jim will not have to personally deliver his family’s Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese to HSV. Watch for their new store which will be just outside the west gate.

For more information go to their website at kraemerw isconsincheese.com.