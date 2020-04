Dollarway School District will deliver student meals on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Deliveries will be made between 9-11:30 a.m. Students will receive two days’ worth of meals on Mondays and three days’ worth of meals on Wednesdays.

The district changed the schedule April 13. Bus routes and pick-up sites will remain the same and can be accessed at http://www.dollarwayschools.org/o/district/page/transportation—142 .