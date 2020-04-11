A driver was killed in a wreck during an attempted traffic stop in south Fort Smith after fleeing law enforcement for about 20 miles.

Justin Battenfield, 34, of Van Buren died after his vehicle left Zero Street outside Ben Geren Park around 7 a.m. Saturday. Battenfield had reportedly led federal, state and local law enforcement in a pursuit since 6:30 a.m. that morning for about 20 miles on U.S. Highway 71 in Sebastian County, according to Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler.

The trooper, whose name was not released Friday, was also injured in the collision. The trooper is in non-life-threatening condition at a Little Rock hospital, Sadler said in a news release.

Battenfield while southbound on U.S. Highway 71 reportedly passed a United States Forest Service officer without stopping for a traffic signal and passing along the highway shoulder. He later reversed direction and drove northbound when a Sebastian County sheriff's deputy joined the pursuit. State troopers took the lead in the pursuit north of the Witcherville community south of Greenwood.

Around 7 a.m., Battenfield, now fleeing multiple officers in Fort Smith, turned east onto Zero Street. A state trooper reportedly called in to assist the pursuit tried to stop Battenfield with a precision immobilization technique.

The maneuver caused his and Battenfield's vehicles to leave the road and overturn.

The state police cruiser and vehicle lied upside down in a ditch along the north edge of Ben Geren Park around 9 a.m. Friday. State police directed eastbound traffic on Zero Street through a series of traffic cones as they investigated the scene.

Members of State Police's highway patrol and criminal investigation divisions are investigating the pursuit and crash.