Logan County had its second confirmed case of the coronavirus COVID-19 this evening.

As of its latest update Friday evening, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 1,202 confirmed cases statewide with the two in Logan County, which has had 26 negative tests.

There have been 329 recoveries and 24 deaths in the state during the pandemic, according to the ADH. There have been 15,949 negative tests statewide as of Friday evening.

The first case of the virus was reported on Monday.