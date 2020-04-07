Logan and Franklin counties were reported to have had positive coronavirus COVID-19 tests according to an Arkansas Department of Health website on Monday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson noted Logan and Clay as the new counties in the state to have had a positive test during his daily news briefing Tuesday and later in the day Franklin was removed from having had a positive test

Logan is categorized as having 1-4 positive tests. Logan contined to have 22 negative tests reported and Franklin County is showing 29 negative tests as opposed to the 27 reported Mnday night..

Logan County Judge Ray Gack said he was notified of the case Monday afternoon and that the case was in the Scranton area.

The ADH’s website reports 946 total cases in the state, as of 3:30 Tuesday, up from the 875 announced during Hutchinson’s daily press briefing on Monday.

Logan and Clay counties brought to 67 the number of counties with a positive test.