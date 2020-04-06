Logan and Franklin counties have now had positive coronavirus COVID-19 test according to an Arkansas Department of Health website.

Logan and Franklin are both categorized as having 1-4 positive tests. Logan has 22 negative tests and Franklin County 27 negative tests.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack said he was notified of the case this afternoon and that it was in the Scranton area.

The ADH’s website reports 927 total cases in the state, up from the 875 announced during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily press briefing.

Logan and Franklin brought to 67 the number of counties with a positive test.