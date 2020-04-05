During the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, many people are hearing medical terms related to the virus. This article attempts to gather many of those terms in one central location.

Asymptomatic — Someone who has the virus but does not present any external signs of being sick.

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) — The risk of dying from the virus once contracted, calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the number of cases.

CDC — Center for Disease Control and Prevention, located in Atlanta, Georgia, responsible for researching epidemics and pandemics for information and prevention.

Close Contact — Being within six feet of someone with the virus for an extended period of time.

Confirmed Case — Someone who is sick and whose test has been processed by the CDC.

Coronavirus — The family name for the current novel virus.

Community transmission/spread — The infection within a community where there is no outside travel or connection to a known case.

Contact Tracing — Backtracking where a person with the virus has been and with whom they had contact in an effort to stop the spread.

Cordon sanitaire — The quarantine of a specific geographic area rather than an individual.

COVID-19 — The name of the current novel virus, previously designated 2019-nCoV, CO for corona, VI for virus, D for disease, 19 for the year it was discovered.

Curve — A graph that shows the projected number of cases over the course of time.

Drive Through Testing — A testing system where patients stay in their cars while medical professionals administer the test with full protective gear from outside the car.

Droplet transmission/spread — When a respiratory disease spreads through moisture in a sneeze or cough and sometimes even normal breath.

Elective Surgeries — Procedures that are neither emergencies or vital to a patient’s health.

Epidemic — A regional spread of a particular disease.

Essential Business — Places of business that are required to provide supplies people need to survive.

Flattening the Curve — Slowing the spread of the virus in an effort to reduce the number of hospital beds needed at the peak of infection.

Fomite — The vehicle in which the disease transmits between people.

Home Isolation — When those who have tested positive for the virus, but do not require hospitalization, are directed to stay in their house until they recover.

Immunosuppressed — A person who’s immune system is not as strong as the average person due to other health conditions.

Isolation — Separating patients who are sick from those who are not.

N95 Respirator — A specific face mask that protects the wearer from airborne and liquid contamination.

Negative-Pressure Rooms — Rooms within a hospital that have contained ventilation systems so that the contaminated air does not spread to the rest of the building.

Novel Virus — A new virus, one that has no treatment or vaccine, one that scientists know nothing about when it is discovered.

Pandemic — A worldwide spread of a given virus.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) — Equipment such as masks, gowns, caps and shoe covers used by medical professionals to prevent contamination.

Presumptive Positive Case — Someone who is sick and has tested positive for the virus at the state or local level.

Quarantine — Restricting interaction of an asymptomatic person for several days, the current recommendation is 14 days.

R-0 (R naught) — The infection rate of a particular virus, the number is determined by how many people a person can infect during the course of their infection, the most recent number for COVID-19 is 2.4.

Remdesivir — An experimental drug with minimal proven impact but has been administered to ease some of the symptoms.

Respirator — A device that prevents a person from inhaling harmful.

Screening — The process to determine if an individual presents symptoms that require testing for the virus.

Self-quarantine — When an individual chooses to stay home and away from others after a suspected exposure to the virus.

Shelter in Place — Find a room in your house without windows and stay there.

Social Distancing — Limited human interaction with those outside your household, working from home if possible.

Stay at Home — An order at the state level for residents to stay in their houses as much as possible, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Surveillance — Observation of the virus, its behavior, and its spread from scientists on all levels.

Ventilator — A machine that circulates air through a patient’s lungs when they are unable to breathe on their own, it requires medical workers to insert a tube down the throat into the lungs and also requires the patient to be sedated.

Viral Shedding — The amount of time the virus reproduces in a person and still emits.

WHO — World Health Organization, located in Geneva, Switzerland, responsible for monitoring health and illnesses around the world, how they spread and potential treatments.