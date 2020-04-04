One of the biggest concerns during this pandemic has been for those with pre-existing conditions, and during the governor’s press conference on Friday, Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith shared statistics from across the state.

In the 24 hours leading up to Friday’s press conference, Arkansas had 61 more cases for a total of 704. As of Friday, there were 71 people in the hospital and no additional deaths.

Currently, 26 of those in the hospital are on ventilators. Smith noted that five of the people who have been on ventilators have recovered, while nine have died.

The trend continues on the same gender and racial lines. The age spread is directly correlated in that 20 cases are under 18, 487 cases are age 19 to 64, and 197 cases are over 65 years of age.

Smith referred to questions he received for several days regarding pre-existing conditions. He shared the statewide statistics for four different conditions:

Diabetes: 8.5% of all cases, 30% of hospitalized cases and 38% of those in ICU.Heart disease: 7.7% of all cases, 23% of hospitalized cases and 27% of those in ICU.Lung disease: 4.4% of all cases, 14% of hospitalized cases and 16% of those in ICU.Kidney disease: 2.1% of all cases, 8% of hospitalized cases and 11% of those in ICU.

Smith also took the opportunity to encourage people to “become the best version of yourself.” He suggested quitting tobacco and getting as healthy as possible.

Governor Asa Hutchinson shared his satisfaction with the testing taking place in Arkansas. He called the process “more than sufficient.”

According to Hutchinson, of the nearly 10,000 tests administered, only 7.3% return positive. He sees this as proof that current practices in the state of Arkansas are working.

“I want more people to take it seriously,” Hutchinson stated in regards to social distancing in the state of Arkansas.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Cam Patterson said, “Procurement teams are working around the clock to make (receiving PPE) happen.”

Patterson pointed out that the first shipment of PPE arrived Friday, but shipment from China is being overwhelmed due to the high national demand. He assured Arkansans that UAMS is working with Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) to get equipment and supplies to the healthcare providers who need it.

One of the manufacturers that is changing course to aid with this pandemic is L’Oreal. Patterson shared that the company reached out to UAMS and will be providing 550 gallons of hand sanitizer every week to the state of Arkansas.