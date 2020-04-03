City of Booneville officials took steps last week to move its upcoming election seeking a five-year renewal of a one percent sales tax collected in the city.

Originally planned for April 14, the election is now tentatively set for June 9, due to continued concerns of the caronavirus COVID19.

An April 14 election would have meant early voting would be starting at the Logan County Clerk’s offices in Booneville and Paris next Tuesday, April 7, and the courthouses are currently closed to unregulated public traffic.

Early voting in party runoff elections created though primary voting on March 3 went on as planned across the state last Tuesday but Logan County was not affected because no races here created a second vote.

In counties where that did happen officials will be permitted to narrow to as few as a single polling location yesterday.

Under normal circumstances here, the sales tax vote would have been a single polling spot, but that Jeral Hampton Meeting Place is a privately owned building.

Moving the vote, City Clerk Gayleene West said last week after the announcement was made, will allow just enough time to complete all post election requirements in time to have the tax, if passed, continue without a lapse.

The current five-year period of the tax expires on Sept. 30 and, provided the extension request is approved, vote certification by the Logan County Election Commission and necessary paperwork is completed by July 3, the new tax will take effect on Oct. 1, West said.

“It will be barely enough time to get everything to (state officials in) Little Rock,” West said.

In 2010 a deadline change caught city officials off guard and, because a tax can only being on the first day of a quarter, the tax was not collected for a three month period.

Otherwise the tax has been in effect for 25 years. If passed, the tax will be in effect for a sixth five-year period.

The Booneville City Council passed an ordinance in January setting the April 14 election and will have to convene again to adopted a new ordinance for the new date, West said.

Exactly when that will happen has not be determined.

The council had previously adopted an ordinance to call for the election and, at that time, approved ballot wording which spells out a distribution formula for tax proceeds.

For the first time since its first renewal, the funding formula would not change with passage of the tax.

The formula calls for the tax to a city improvement account to receive 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent.

The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent; and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

Booneville voters approved the tax in March of 2015 by a count of 81-3.

When the tax was initially passed in 1995 it did so with 73.1 percent of the vote.

In 2000 it was approved with 86.3 percent of the vote. In 2005 the measure was approved with 83.7 percent of the vote.

Held during a preferential primary vote 10 years ago, the approval was still a two-to-one margin although the 566 votes cast was the most ever cast on the question.