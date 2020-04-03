The Hot Springs Compost Facility is temporarily out of compost, but other materials are still available.

Due to heavy rains throughout the month of March, routine compost production has been delayed as the material must dry out in order for the composting process to complete.

Leaf mulch and wood grindings are still available, and the facility, located at 318 Davidson Drive, remains open for accepting brush and yard waste. Loading services are available Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brush drop-off is available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 501-262-3572.