City of Booneville street department employees arrived at work last Tuesday to find a piece of equipment was missing.

Workers told Booneville Police Department Chief Rusty Lewis a 2005 model UTV had been taken sometime between the end of Monday’s shift and Tuesday morning.

“I thought if a kid had taken it for a joyride we might find it in a ditch somewhere,” Lewis said.

Lewis thought that because although the vehicle, also commonly called a side-by-side or a mule, has a battery backup but the vehicle’s charger was not with the vehicle.

That wasn’t the case as a through canvass of city streets and some adjoining county roads revealed nothing Lewis said.

The vehicle had not been recovered as of Monday.

The vehicle is used primarily for things like weedkiller spraying and hauling water for the planters that typically hang from the light poles in the downtown area.