Hundreds of blood drives have been cancelled due to escalating concerns regarding coronavirus. These cancellations will result in the loss of thousands of blood units, but blood can’t wait.

Blood donation is safe and critical to preventing a blood shortage. Local patients need life-saving blood now more than ever.

Arkansas Blood Institute will host a blood drive with Walmart in Booneville on Saturday, April 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing.

Arkansas Blood Institute depends on 1,200 donors per day to support the inventory needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities statewide.

“Blood is a perishable product and we need constant donations not only to meet our community needs, but in case of local and national emergencies,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We urge healthy adults to donate blood so that the crucial supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions.”

Anyone 16 and older can donate but a 16-year old must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; a 17 year old must weigh at least 125 pounds; and those 18 and older year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Arkansas Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives are being adapted to allow for social distancing. All staff and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.

Arkansas Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks). Arkansas Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org. More information on Arkansas Blood Institute can be found at arkbi.org.