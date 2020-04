LITTLE ROCK – Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting with UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

Griffin will be hosting via a live stream on Griffin’s Facebook page and will be streaming on YouTube with Patterson the regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and what Arkansans can do to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Griffin will host this from his office in the Arkansas State Capitol.