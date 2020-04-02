Pursuant to the authority under Governor Asa Hutchinson’s March 17, Executive Order 20-06, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has identified provisions of regulatory statutes stated below that prevents, hinders, or delays DFA’s ability to render maximum assistance to the citizens of Arkansas while adhering to guidelines to prohibit the spread of disease or seeking assistance from the state to obtain benefits or services related to health, education, employment, or any service rendered by the state in response to or to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The identified statutes below are suspended for a period of 30 days from the date of EO 20-06, which is April 16.

Ark. Code Ann. § 27-14-1004(a) – Penalty for Late Registration of Motor Vehicles

• Ark. Code Ann. § 27-14-1004(a) imposes a late registration penalty of $3.00 for each 10 days a person fails to properly register a motor vehicle until the penalty reaches the same amount as the annual license fee of the vehicle, which may range from $17 to $30. Under EO 20-06, DFA has suspended through April 16, the penalty under Ark. Code Ann. § 27-14-1004(a) for the late registration of a motor vehicle or the late renewal of a registration of a motor vehicle.

• This notice also does not suspend any statute, rule, or law requiring payment of sales or use tax (including any assessed penalty or interest on tax owed) on a vehicle purchase or payment of any registration or other fee.

• New motor vehicle registrations and renewals of registrations may be completed online at https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/. Renewal of registration is also available by phone by contacting DFA at 1-800-941-2580

County officials ecourage everyone, especially seniors, to find a way to call or electronically to connect in to the local offices, including DFA, to handle license renewals over the phone or internet.