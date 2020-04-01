Walmart begins screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms

Walmart announced Tuesday an expansion of associate health screenings and temperature checks across all of their stores.

The retail giant’s operates 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries. Of their 2.5 million associates worldwide, 1.5 million work in the U.S.

Prior to associates beginning their shifts. Should an associate have a fever of 100 degrees or higher, or answer "yes" to the company’s screening questionnaire, the associate will be asked to return home with pay until symptoms subside for a minimum of three days after the fever breaks or they go through necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Walmart is in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Walmart states many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home. The corporate office asks them to continue that practice as well as looking out for other symptoms of the virus (e.g. coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well.

Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend healthy people to wear masks or gloves, Walmart is offering associates the option and will provide masks and gloves upon request.

The company predicts providing these materials to facilities and enacting these health initiatives will take about three weeks to put in place.

Last week, Walmart began installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at pharmacy lanes at both Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. The company will install these guards at the regular Walmart registers during the next two to three weeks.

Walmart also installed floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

Walmart remains in contact with the CDC, as well as state and local health departments regarding safe practices in the stores and are taking any and all measures to ensure the well-being of customers and associates.

Those steps include delivering updated protocols to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance. They have a voice-activated app called Ask Sam associates can use to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store. The stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.

Throughout March, Walmart also provided associates a special cash bonus, accelerated first quarter bonuses, and instant access to their paychecks. Through June, associates nationwide*, will receive free access to Even, a third-party mobile app that offers financial wellness features to help associates with budgeting and saving, as well as instant access to 50% of their earned, net wages on a weekly basis.

Currently, the majority of Walmart associates and family members, have everyday access to $4 telehealth doctor visits. The company is waiving the fee for those plan members, providing them access to medical and behavioral health services at no cost to them.

Additionally, associates and their families can get free support for mental wellness or life concerns 24/7 with Resources for Living, which includes three behavioral counseling sessions at no cost.