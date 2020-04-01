If you happened to be in line at Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, or at Dollar General, about lunchtime last Wednesday you probably don’t need to be told the tornado siren system test was successful.

The system was activated at noon on Wednesday and the siren at the city street department, which did not activate during a test on the previous Wednesday, operated correctly on March 25.

When the sirens are set off a signal is also sent to the tornado safe rooms at Booneville Elementary School and between Booneville Junior High and Booneville High School.

Those signals were sent as expected during each of the tests and during an actual emergency on March 19.

The policy for activating the siren system is to do so only in the event a tornado warning has been issued for the south Logan County area.

According to accuweather.com, the difference in a tornado watch and warning is in issuance and scope.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center issues watches and the National Weather Service issues warnings.

A watch can cover as much as 25,000 square miles, according to accuweather.com, while a warning signifies, “that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS.”