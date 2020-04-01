LITTLE ROCK – Last week Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, announced the Powerball® Product Group is making changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions.

Following the next grand prize win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

Previously the initial jackpot was a minimum of $40 million.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which has affected normal consumer behaviors,” Woosley said. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, the lottery industry is making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Wednesday’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $170 million.

If the jackpot is won it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the tonight, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

The Powerball was last reset for the Feb. 15 drawing after a $70 million winning ticket for the Feb. 12 drawing was sold in Michigan.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.