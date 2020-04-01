The coronavirus COVID-19 continued to alter life in south Logan County last week.

With the Arkansas Department of Health mandating hair salons, barbers, nail technicians, and tattoo artists cease operation several area residents got in final appointments up to the deadline.

Open through Tuesday, Booneville City Hall joined the list of government locations to limit public access to a by appointment condition on Wednesday.

Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins said the move to close the doors was made to follow national and state leader recommendations.

Residents requiring in person assistance from City Hall staff for needs such as purchasing a burial plot, are permitted access to the facility.

Although City Hall was closed the municipal complex was still in use because the facility also houses the Booneville Police Department, which continued to have its lobby open, though many area police forces have closed waiting areas.

There is typically less traffic here than in others because all people expected to be charged with felonies and all females are transported to the Logan County Detention Center for holding.

The Booneville City Council meeting was also canceled last Monday, the same day Logan County courthouses were closed to the public unless an appointment is made and a screening completed before entry into the building.

Already postponed once, District court proceedings in Paris were pushed back again. Anyone with an upcoming court date has been reset to May 5, at 8:30 a.m., at the Logan County Detention Center courtroom.

As of Monday, the next district court date in Booneville was still set for 9:30 a.m. on April 16.

Adhering to recommendations that gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer both local funeral homes have conducted only private service burials.

That included former city alderman Mel Brewster last week.

Some shelves at local retailers also continued to be bare or near bare most of the week, especially disinfectants and paper products, with product purchase limits remaining in place for several items.