Mercy now offers video, telephone visits

Mercy officials say their number one goal is the health and safety of you, their co-workers, and their providers.

As a leader in virtual care, Mercy is able to offer many safe alternatives to in-person office visits, for both adult and pediatric care.

Video visits allow an individual or a child to meet with a provider, securely and confidentially. It’s designed to get patients the care they need without waiting for social distancing restrictions to be lifted.

According to a news release providers are also using telephone visits for patients who don't have video capability on their computer or phone, or for situations where a full video visit is not required.

Visit MyMercy for more information or to schedule your video or phone visit today.

For more information and the latest updates regarding Mercy's ongoing Covid-19 efforts, please visit mercy.net/COVID19.