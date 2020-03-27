Logan County officials say they are taking extra precautions and are working hard to prepare for the possibility of the virus reaching the area.

Protecting the public and working to prevent the spread of the outbreak continue to be their top priorities. To help prevent the spread of the virus, Logan County Judge Ray Gack made the decision to close the courthouse starting Monday, March 23.

“If you have business to attend to at the courthouse, first try to take care of it online or by phone.”

If business must be done in person, residents will be required to make an appointment and will be screened by Judge Gack before entering the building.

“This is for the protection of not only our employees but other residents as well.”

The Logan County Museum is also closed to the public until further notice.

Emergency services said it wants to remind residents that COVID-19 is a high-risk illness for those with existing medical conditions. For this reason, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not allowing visitations.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey is also taking extra precautions at the jail.

“We recognize that there is an increased risk for those living and working in close quarters, such as in a detention center, so we developed protocols for visitors, employees, and inmates and for screening and accepting arrestees and inmates brought to the Logan County Detention Center,” said Massey.

Sheriff Massey said as a preventative measure he has canceled church services, classes, etc. for inmates; services such as fingerprinting civilians for applications, licenses, etc. are put on hold and one-on-one visitation inside the facility is restricted to attorneys, mental health and medical professionals, etc. who will have to go through our screening process before entering the facility.

“We will also accommodate attorneys and professionals through phone visitation to decrease one-on-one visitation. At this time, we are still accepting fine payments at the Sheriff’s Office, but we encourage you to mail your payments in.”

Sheriff Massey stated that he has implemented a screening process for visitors, employees, and inmates that includes taking their temperature, asking questions, and other tests.

“We set up a screening process in our sally port to screen arrestees/inmates and the arresting officer before they enter the facility.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson has extended the public school closures through April 17.

Social distancing is the best practice right now, according to the CDC. Social distancing can look different for everyone. Governor Hutchinson has recommended no social group gatherings of ten or more but encouraged outside walks, hikes and other activities where social distancing can be practiced.

Healthcare officials urge the public to stay home, especially if you are not feeling well. If you do feel sick enough to see a physician, call your physician’s office before going in for a visit.