New businesses typically have a few bugs to work out when they first open.

Booneville’s new Casey’s General Store may have set a new bar for degree of difficulty.

The 2,200th store in the Casey’s franchise opened in Booneville on Friday, March 20, with virtually no fanfare.

A VIP event on Thursday night and a ribbon cutting attended by corporate officials with the Bearcat band playing on Friday had been scheduled.

COVID-19 changed all that.

For the time being it has also altered how the store will operate according to manager Jesse Cabalar.

Hot foods will require assistance from employees, Cabalar said, although customers can call in orders for sub sandwiches and pizzas, or can place orders online.

Additionally, while a customer can retrieve a drink cup, an employee will provide the lid.