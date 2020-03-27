The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Logan County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The purpose of this project is to resurface 16.1 miles of selected sections of Highway 22 beginning near Paris west and extending eastward. The purpose of the second project is to overlay 9.5 miles of Highway 23 between Highway 116 and the Franklin County line.

Blackstone Construction, LLC of Russellville was awarded the contract for the Highway 22 work at $6,946,031.14.

Blackstone Construction, LLC of Russellville was also awarded the contract for the Highway 23 work at $3,143,653.87. .

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.