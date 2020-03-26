HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Ouachita National Forest has delayed opening Jack Creek Recreation Area for the season until April 6, due to flood damage sustained last month.

In early February, a rain event caused the creek to rise and overflow, scouring the parking lot and recreation facilities along the creek bank. “Jack Creek is a popular recreation site in the forest that was scheduled to open March 1. The flooding delayed the opening. The area is scheduled to be cleaned up and ready for opening by April 6, 2020” said Bill Jackson, Recreation Program Manager for the Ouachita National Forest.

For more information and updates, contact the Poteau-Cold Springs Ranger District at (479) 637-4174.