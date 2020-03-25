The Booneville Police Department’s test of the tornado siren system last Wednesday was only partially successful, but when the system was utilized for a tornado warning Thursday night, the system worked exactly as planned.

On Wednesday the siren located behind the old Booneville City Hall on Second Street blared and signals sent to the tornado safe rooms at the elementary school and between the junior and senior high schools triggered doors to open as desired.

However, the siren located at the city’s street department did not activate, according to BPD Lt. Ben Villarreal.

On Thursday night, both were activated.

Villarreal said Friday the system would, weather permitting, be tested again today at noon.

Police officials also continue to note the policy for activating the siren system is to do so only in the event a tornado warning has been issued for the south Logan County area.

According to accuweather.com, the difference in a tornado watch and warning is in issuance and scope.

A watch is issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center issues watches and the National Weather Service issues warnings.

A watch can cover as much as 25,000 square miles, according to accuweather.com, while a warning signifies, “that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS.”