FORT SMITH, Ark. – To protect patients, the community and co-workers, Mercy Fort Smith expanded visitor restrictions beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

As of Monday no visitors are allowed in the hospital with the exception of the following:

• Visitors age 18 or older for patients receiving end-of-life care at the discretion of the physician.

• One support person age 18 or older per OB patient.

• One parent per pediatric patient at a time.

• One parent per NICU patient at a time.

• One visitor age 18 or older for patients undergoing urgent procedures or their driver.

• One visitor per emergency room patient deemed to be in critical condition by the ER physician and those who are wheelchair-bound and requiring assistance. Minors will be allowed one parent. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.

• Clinic patients who have a physician inside the hospital and those who are wheelchair-bound and requiring assistance will be allowed a visitor. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.

Hospitals included are: Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital River Valley Orthopedic, Mercy Hospital Booneville, Mercy Hospital Paris, Mercy Hospital Ozark, Mercy Hospital Waldron

New restrictions for patients and visitors will be in place at the hospital entrances. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s ER entrance will be the only entrance to the main hospital, open 24/7. The Labor & Delivery, OB emergency room and pediatrics entrance will be accessible by intercom only. The main medical building entrance will only be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patients who have scheduled appointments. Mercy Hospitals in Booneville, Paris, Ozark and Waldron and Mercy River Valley Orthopedic is only accessible through the ER entrance.

Patients and visitors will continue to be screened upon entering the hospital.

Those who are unable to visit a Mercy patient are encouraged to use a patient email form found at www.mercy.net/forms/email-a-patient.