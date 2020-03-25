First Baptist Church Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the community to drive through prayers on the church parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 29.

The Prayer in the Parking Lot is a drive through prayer and the appropriate medical precautions will be observed, according to a news release.

Participants won’t need to leave their vehicles. The pastor and other ministers of the church will be available to pray with and for all who drive into the parking lot.

“Prayer is so very important, especially in these days of the coronavirus pandemic, and all that is involved with this crisis,” the pastor, Ken Thornton, said. “As God’s people, we pray for God’s mercy and protection, and for His healing upon all affected by this disease and its disastrous consequences upon our community and country. Prayer in the Parking Lot is an opportunity for individuals and families to take time to pray with others, and to be prayed for, when we are limited in our ability to gather together for corporate worship.”

For details, contact the church office at 870-534-4741.