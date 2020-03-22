NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, meeting dates and times subject to change, or may be occuring by some other means (e.g. video conferencing or conference calls). Call the numbers listed below to confirm.

Monday

Booneville City Council: 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 497 E. Main St., (479) 675-3811

Van Buren City Council: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Municipal Complex, 1003 Broadway, 474-1541

Tuesday

Fort Smith Advertising and Promotions Commission: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., 788-8932

Fort Smith Airport Commission: 5 p.m. Tuesday, 6700 McKennon Blvd. 452-7000

Barling Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Barling City Hall, 307 Fort St., 452-1550

Dyer City Council: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, (479) 997-8557

Polk County Quorum Court: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Polk County Office Complex, 606 Pine St./Hospital Hill, Mena, (479) 394-8130

Thursday

Fort Smith Historic District Commission: 5:30 p.m. Thursday study session, Darby Community Center, 220 N. Seventh St., 784-226

Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council: 6 p.m. Thursday board meeting, 1617 S. Zero St., (479) 785-2303