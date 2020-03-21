Mount Magazine State Park lodge included

LITTLE ROCK – Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, announced Saturday that to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the COVID-19 public health emergency, ADPHT is closing the lodges at four of its state parks, effective at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 17, 2020.

The lodges to close are located at:'

DeGray Lake Resort State Park Mount Magazine State Park Petit Jean State Park Queen Wilhelmina State Park

Cabins and campgrounds will remain open, and carry-out service at park restaurants will remain available. Guests will still be able to enjoy park trails and other outdoor amenities.

Guests will receive cancellations by email. Any deposits to the parks will be refunded and any lodge-based fees will be waived. Questions about reservation cancellation should be made to the parks directly.

Closings previously announced on March 20 and 21:

Welcome Centers – Lobbies of the 13 Welcome Centers located around the state, which serve the traveling public, are closed until further notice.

Heritage Museums and Archives – The Division of Arkansas Heritage’s Little Rock museums are closed to the public until further notice. This includes Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Old State House Museum. The State Archives locations at Little Rock, Old Washington and Powhatan are closed

Arkansas State Parks – Access to certain park facilities will be limited, effective March 20. Below is an overview; for detailed information visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

Park visitor centers are only accessible for camping/lodging check-in, and trail access, but exhibits and gift shops will be closed. The diamond search area at Crater of Diamonds State Park is closed. Cabins and campsites remain open. Daily housekeeping will not be provided. After a stay is over, the room will be cleaned and sanitized for the next guest, using Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Restaurants are open for carry-out only. Restrooms – Parks will continue to provide some access. Per the discretion of park superintendents regarding labor and supplies, some restrooms may close. Trails, picnic areas, and outdoor pavilions remain open. Groups holding reservations should contact the park. Group size, meeting location, etc., will affect the ability for events to proceed. Museum parks with trails restricted to trail access only. Museum parks without trails will provide limited access to exhibits. Gift shops are closed. Playgrounds are closed. Marinas and boat ramps remain open with the availability of rental equipment that will be sanitized following each use. Gift shops will be closed. Golf courses remain open. Pro Shops open to accept golf fees only. Gift shop and club rentals are closed. Cart rentals continue and are cleaned and sanitized between rentals. All interpretive programming, events, and workshops are canceled until further notice.

