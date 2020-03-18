Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Sunday ordered the closure of all public schools beginning with Tuesday of this week, with each district having an option to also be closed on Monday.

The closure term is through Friday, which is followed by the statewide spring break next week.

The shutdown mirrors the time frame established for extracurricular activities by the Arkansas Activities Association earlier last week.

Though a statement released on social media by the Booneville School District on Sunday said offices would remain open this week, the district opted to be closed to students on Monday of this week as well.

School officials had sent home alternative method of instruction (AMI) packets with students on Friday. Students were instructed via the message to perform the work of the first five days in their packets.

Meals are also being provided to students who can come to the district elementary school this week between the hours of 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. and noon for lunch. The meals are to-go and handed out behind the school cafeteria where the car pickup line is located.

The move to close schools had no effect on the Magazine School District where school officials sent home seven days worth of alternative method of instruction packets for all students when school dismissed Friday.

The school district, which uses a so-called hybrid calendar and will be out for two weeks for spring break, did so as a precautionary measure superintendent Dr. Bet Shumate told the school board at the close of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.

Packet instructions included a note that the work does not have to be performed until a message from the school district to do so, Shumate said.

The school district has used three AMI days during this school year, one when school was cancelled due to weather and two when classes were dismissed in hopes of stemming the spread of the flu.

Initially the school had five AMI days at its disposal but has received permission to add five more.

The district is also providing meals to students this week in to-go sacks between 10 a.m. and noon daily. Sacks will include both breakfast and lunch.