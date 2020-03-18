The Coronavirus concern has Logan County Judge Ray Gack asking residents to take proactive measures.

Effective immediately, Logan County is asking residents who can conduct their county business by mail, online, or phone to do so as opposed to coming to county buildings.

“We want to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus as long as possible,” said Judge Ray Gack.

County offices can be contacted at, Assessor Paris 963-2716, Booneville 675-3942; Circuit Clerk Paris-963-2164, Booneville 675-2894; Collector Paris 963-2038, Booneville- 675-5131; County Clerk Paris 963-2618, Booneville 675-2951; District Paris 963-3792, Booneville 675-4929; EMS Paris 963-2723; Extension Paris 963-2360, Booneville-675-2787; Health Dept. Paris 963-6126, Booneville 675-2593; Judge Paris 963-3601, Booneville 675-2735; Juvenile Counselor Paris 963-2219; Library Paris 963-2371, Booneville 675-2735, Museum Pairs 963-3936, OEM Paris 963-3218, Road Paris 963-2660, Booneville- 675-3161; Sheriff Paris 963-3271, Booneville 675-3718; Treasurer Paris 963-2520; Veteran Paris 963-1303, Booneville 675-5650.

The county advises residents who need to come to a county building to use proper handwashing techniques.

Logan County District Court in Paris has announced the cancellation of all remaining court dates for March. Any person who has a court date scheduled for March will report on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Logan County Detention Center.

District Court in Booneville has been postponed until 9:30 on April 16 according to District Judge Brian Mueller.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is still open to the public, but taking precautions as necessary.

The Booneville Library is closed at this time until at least April 1. Residents may access online and audiobooks at http://www.arvrls.com/ by clicking on the Library to

The health department is open and can be contacted at 479-675-2847. The county said the health department is not a coronavirus testing facility. Residents need to contact their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic and wish to be tested.

The county also asks residents to please follow the following recommendations to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus:

* Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

* Please stay home when you are sick. Call your health care provider’s office in advance of your visit.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Be prepared if there is coronavirus in your household for disruption of daily activities. Maintain a supply of medications, food and other essentials in your house. Consider alternative shopping options such as pickup.

• Access services as much as possible online or by phone.