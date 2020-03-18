Mercy Fort Smith leaders announced Saturday that restrictions implemented first at the main hospital in Fort Smith will also apply at Mercy hospital and clinic locations in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron.

The restrictions have been made out of concern over COVID-19. The main Fort Smith hospital location implemented these changes at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Effective immediately, these hospitals are limiting access to one visitor per Mercy patient. Visitors will be allowed in Mercy hospitals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entrance at these hospitals is now limited to only the emergency room.

Each patient’s one visitor must meet the following criteria:

• Visitors must be 15 years or older.

• Visitors must be fever-free.

• Visitors must be cough-free.

Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis and include visitors for any patients nearing the end of life. Hospital services will not be impacted by these restrictions.

Mercy remains focused on the safety and health of our patients and co-workers. Mercy leaders say they are working around the clock to keep communities safe.