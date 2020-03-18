The tornado system siren test planned for last Wednesday in Booneville was scrubbed due to weather conditions.

The system is set to tested again at noon today, March 18, again depending on weather conditions.

Booneville Police Lt. Ben Villarreal said a second test will be conducted at a date to be announced.

When the siren is activated a signal is transmitted to the school district’s tornado safe rooms at Booneville Elementary School and between the high school and junior high school buildings.

Police officials also also said last week the policy for activating the siren system is to do so only in the event a tornado warning has been issued for the south Logan County area.

According to accuweather.com, the difference in a tornado watch and warning is in issuance and scope.

A watch is issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center issues watches and the National Weather Service issues warnings.

A watch can cover as much as 25,000 square miles, according to accuweather.com, while a warning signifies, “that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS.”