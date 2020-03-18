In the wake of the COVID-19 spread, several operations in the Sebastian County court system have come to a halt — a move some officials believe will have a negative effect on the county's entire criminal justice system.

The court system as of Tuesday had narrowed its operations down to "essential functions" as designated by Arkansas law and presiding judges through at least May 1, according to a news release. Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said he believes this scale-back will likely create a "trickle-down effect" that will impact their caseload in the summer and could also negatively impact the county jail.

"Essential functions" as of Tuesday included felony arraignments, juvenile detention hearings, dependency neglect probable cause hearings, ex parte orders, protective orders and mental illness commitments in Sebastian County Circuit Court, misdemeanor arraignments in both district courts and uncontested eviction hearings in Fort Smith District Court.

"They are a necessary evil at this point," Tabor said of the restrictions. "None of us wanted to do this, but the health and safety of the people who enter this building is paramount. It has to take precedent over convenience."

Arkansas on Tuesday had 22 positive cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, within its borders. The death toll from the virus had reached 75 in the United States that day, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases and death toll in many countries where the virus hit first is far greater.

Tabor on Tuesday said the court measures enacted Monday is the system’s part in keeping people out of public buildings to lessen the chances of the coronavirus spreading. He said the decision was made after receiving advisories from public health officials.

But the restrictions will also put court events, such as sentencing hearings and small civil offenses, on hold for at least seven weeks, if not longer.

"It’s going to impact every part of the justice system in Sebastian County. It’s like we’re just stuck. We’re not moving forward. Cases are going to be backing up," Tabor said. "This building is going to be a ghost town, pretty much, for a while, and then it’ll turn into a madhouse when we start to try to catch up."

Sheriff’s Maj. John Miller said he expects the detainee count in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center "to go up a little bit" because sentencing hearings have been put on hold. The number of jail detainees in recent history has typically vacillated just below and just over the bed count of 356.

The jail numbers have stayed relatively close to the bed count at least in part because of the county’s signature bond protocol, which allows detainees with nonviolent misdemeanors and class C and D felonies to bond out of jail free of charge if they meet certain criteria. Miller said they will continue this protocol during the coronavirus restrictions.

Miller also said he hopes the court system will work with the jail if they get in a pinch. He said the Sheriff’s Office has been working with the courts to not hold them longer than they have to.

"If there’s somebody we really need out, they’re usually pretty helpful with us," he said.

But for the detainees in the jail, detention personnel are heightening hygiene standards that Miller said were already emphasized before the outbreak. He said jail personnel are pre-screening all detainees who are coming through the facility. He also expects jail personnel to soon emphasize social distancing and use cleaning wipes for the phones used in video visitations.

"We’re kind of taking this day by day, step by step," he said. "We’re hoping we can keep it out of the facility, but we don’t know that."

Tabor said the coronavirus restrictions are new territory for everyone in the county criminal justice system.

"When you sign up for these jobs, you don’t think a global pandemic is something you’ll have to deal with," he said. "None of us have had experience with it. We’re just trying to make the best decisions we can based on the advice we get from medical officials."