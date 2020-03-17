When you’ve violated probation, it’s best to use your turn signal, a Garland County woman learned in the past week.

A number of other Hot Springs Village Police Department reports involved domestic relationships.



March 6

The fire department, police department and a concrete company responded to a concrete spill around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Balearic Road and Bargus Way.

A black-and-tan dog found on Frontera Circle was taken to the animal shelter.

Police investigated a juvenile-related report.

A westbound vehicle on DeSoto Boulevard met a group of deer entering from the north ditch, hitting 1 at around 7:52 p.m. The deer could not be located. Damage: $500

An estranged wife drove off in her husband’s Ford F-150 from Lonjeta Lane at around 11:38 p.m., but was stopped by an officer and agreed to return it. Police told the husband no charges could be filed, because the divorce is not final.

March 7

A Palacio Circle resident told police at 12:32 a.m. an ex-boyfriend used a key to enter her home and recover his belongings while she was gone, and also took a sound bar he had given her. He had left the previous Thursday and not returned.

After a red Acura failed to use its turn signal when turning off Tejada Way onto Jarandilla Drive, it again failed to do so when turning onto Minorca Road, and was stopped. The driver, Melissa Lynn Schaefer, 44, last-known address Blake Street, Hot Springs, had a Garland County felony probation-violation warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail. She was also cited for driving on a suspended license. Shaefer received 3-years probation after pleading guilty on Jan. 4, 2019 to stealing more than $2,200 from Johnna’s Restaurant in HSV between Dec. 16, 2016 and March 25, 2017.

An officer picked up a trash bag in DeSoto Boulevard near mile marker 11 at 3:28 p.m., and disposed of it.

A Villager received a scam call from someone claiming to represent his identity-theft company. He called a customer representative and found the company sole contacts customers through emails.

A Villager’s home security system showed a white woman, who appeared to be in her early 60s, about 5 feet-4 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with blonde hair and sunglasses, take a package delivered to his porch. The theft occurred around 12:35 p.m. March 6. The 30x30x15 box contained a leather chair from Costa Rica, with a name engraved in the leather. From the video, she appeared to be driving a gray Ford SUV. Loss: $350.

March 8

Police sent to a domestic disturbance on Majorca Drive at 6:35 a.m. The complainant, who appeared to be intoxicated, said her boyfriend struck and pushed her trying to get her cell phone. She said she had no visible marks. Her boyfriend, who did not appear intoxicated, said the argument arose after he asked her to turn the music down on her phone. He said a verbal argument ensued, but it was not physical.

After a domestic disturbance on Aventura Lane reported at 10:59 a.m., a woman said a man tried to grab her phone, scratching her arm. No marks could be found. The man said both tried to grab the other’s phone, but it was a tug-of-war with no physical contact. The man’s father, who owns the home, did not want the woman there any more. She has been receiving mail there and her driver’s license lists the address, so the owner gave her a 10-day notice to quit in the officer’s presence.

Two black Labrador dogs reportedly chased a deer in the area of Daganza Place and Madrid Way at 11:57 a.m.

Police went to a domestic disturbance at Rio Place at 1:34 p.m.

A maroon Buick was reportedly driven erratically in the area of Minorca and Balearic roads around 5:15 p.m.

March 9

After checking on a blue Honda SUV that had been parked in the Maderas Drive area 2 or three days, an officer called a phone number provided by the vehicle’s insurer. The man answering denied that he was the owner, and hung up when the officer asked his name again and if he owned a blue Honda SUV. After answering another call, the officer saw that the Honda’s temporary license had been ripped off. A short time later, at 3 p.m., the vehicle was gone.

Answering a call about a parked vehicle on Baeza Way at 12:41 p.m., the homeowner reportedly was very upset when asked to move the vehicle, and did not say if she would move it. The officer waited outside, and the owner finally came out and was again upset. She did have a man move it.

An officer picked up the card reader at Balboa Gate that had been knocked down, and called public works staff around 6:35 p.m. Temporary repairs were made, with the officer watching the gate. Public works staff planned to review the gate’s video the next day.

An officer went to Bargus Way after a 911 hang-up call at 11:08 p.m. A resident said he accidentally had hit an SOS button.

March 10

An argument arose between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a Badalona Drive home around 12:12 a.m., after the girlfriend’s car would not start. The resident allowed the pair to drive her car home for the night, which resolved the fight.

A verbal disturbance ensued at Rio Place after a man brought home a Bud Light Lime case, and a woman consumed several cans.

West Gate staff seized 2 POA cards presented by a man, who said he was the son of the card’s owner, at 11:30 a.m.

Two motorcycles reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate. No description was available.

At the request of the Grant County emergency dispatcher at 6:20 p.m., an officer checked the Pertusa Drive area for a missing Wisconsin woman. The dispatcher said her cell phone was pinging on a nearby cell tower.

An officer went to 151 DeSoto Park Lane at 6:35 p.m. after a report of a green substance coming from the front of the parks department building. The officer saw several blue-green puddles, which appeared to have come from the building’s rear, flowing to the front. A POA supervisor told the officer it was a non-toxic blue marker dye, washed from a sprayer earlier in the day.