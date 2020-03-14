The Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council recently received a $391,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program that will help build 17 new homes in the area for low-income families.

Reception of the grant was celebrated Wednesday. The CSCDC started its Self-Help Housing Program in 2007 and has built 137 homes in that time.

The local program helps individuals and families work together to build their homes. They serve as their own general contractor and, depending on the accumulated skill set, build the house with the exception of electric and plumbing. Since they work as their own general contractor they move into their homes with equity. The equity when they move in is around $15,000.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Area Director Jamie Scott shared statistics with those in attendance.

“Typically, homeowners have improved children’s educational achievements,” he added.

Scott explained that homeowners tend to be financially stable, which allows for parents to focus on positive family behaviors. Homeowners also have more civil participation in their neighborhoods. This allows them to be more involved in the community as well as being more politically active, he added. Also, the overall health, both physical and mental, is typically improved in homeowners.

“I would like to thank CSCDC for giving us the opportunity to be here,” Scott said. “We look forward to closing this new grant and closing 17 new homes. I think it’s going to be a great thing to participate in.”

CSCDC Executive Director Marc Baker took a moment to extend his thanks for the support and the opportunities created for this project.

“I get to go to these closings,” he said. “Every time it’s such a great feeling to be a part of that.”

Baker shared a story about his first closing that he went to. A young single mother was receiving a home. Her mother was helping take care of her kids and she was trying to go back to school.

“A lot of people don’t really know what this means,” said Baker. “We get into homes and we take that for granted. To her that meant everything.”

He mentioned that when she was filling out the papers she didn’t look very excited. This made him wonder how someone couldn’t be excited when getting a new home.

“It dawned on me when they asked her when she wanted to move in,” Baker said. “And she said ‘today.’ I know what she was thinking; ‘bad things always happen to me’. She didn’t think that she was going to get the home because of how things have treated her in the past, but she did get the home. When it hit me, I knew that I would love this job."

A family who recently closed on a house attended the celebration. Kimberly and Landon Myron closed on their house on March 6. They said they weren’t expecting to be approved. With two children and a newborn, the family will be receiving a new home.