A Booneville man has been charged with second degree battery for an allegedly breaking a resident’s arm while employed at the Booneville Human Development Center.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Carlos Javier Nino, 22, was accused of striking a 49-year old individual who resided at BHDC on or about July 26 of 2019.

The affidavit indicates a Medicare Fraud Complaint accuses Nino of also of grabbing the resident by his right arm, twisting it behind his head and verbally threatening the resident. While twisting the resident’s arm, a loud pop was heard and the resident was taken to a hospital where he was found to have a fractured right arm.

The affidavit adds a supervisor and three co-workers witnessed the alleged incident and were interviewed by a special agent with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Each reported seeing Nino twist the resident’s arm and hearing a popping sound.

Nino was also interviewed, in September, the affidavit states, and admitted to twisting the resident’s arm behind his back.

The charge against Nino is a Class D felony.