On Monday, March 2, Cat in the Hat made an appearance at Academy For Excellence in Booneville for Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

During his visit the Cat shared some of his favorite Dr.Seuss books and answered questions that the pre-k and toddler students had.

The week of Feb. 24-28 the BRU Inc., Academy celebrated Dr. Seuss and Red Across America week.

“We celebrated these special days with a coordinated outfit for each day,” Academy officials said in news release. “Monday was red and blue for ‘One Fish, Two Fish’, Tuesday was stripes and/or hat day for ‘The Cat in the Hat’, ‘Wacky Wednesday’ children could wear their clothes backwards, inside out, or mismatched, Thursday we wore green for ‘Green Eggs and Ham’, and Friday the students and staff wore silly mustaches for ‘The Lorax”. We also read the Dr. Seuss book that went along with our daily outfits.

At Academy For Excellence there are many exciting things planned for the upcoming months. Including is in March and April plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Arkansas Children’s Week.

Arkansas Children’s Week is a week dedicated to celebrating the children, their families, and the work we all do each and every day. This years’ theme is Everyday Explorers. All of the staff at Academy For Excellence are so excited to be adding fun activities and artsy crafts to their weekly lesson plans for these upcoming days.

If you are interested in Academy For Excellence, you may stop by and visit. The Academy is located at 323 E. Venable St., in Booneville.

The center accepts children from 8 weeks to 5 years of age. The center opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

“Here, at BRU Inc., Academy For Excellence, our staff provide a fun, nurturing, and safe environment for all children to learn and grow and become their own unique person,” the news release states.