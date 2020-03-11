The Van Buren High School Art Department recently hosted its 11th annual Empty Bowls event.

Held at Van Buren High School on Feb. 27, the event is part of an international effort to raise awareness and funds for food insecurity. Local artists and crafts people come together to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.

For the price of the ticket, handmade ceramic bowls made by VBHS students and guest artists were given to those who attended the event. With the handmade bowls the attendees partook in a dinner of soup and bread. After the dinner was eaten the bowls were washed and were taken home as a reminder of the empty bowls in the community.

“The student presence at this event is huge from making bowls, to washing them, serving food, and everything in between,” said Aubry Hargrove of the Community Services Clearinghouse. “They work hard to raise money for kids who are not eating over the weekend.”

Those who attended the event purchased over 135 bowls. The money raised went to the Meals for Kids program operated by the Community Services Clearinghouse. Over $2,000 was raised and donations continue to come in, organizers said. Other events, like the True Grit Bike Ride and corn hole tournament, raised around the same amount of money for the Clearinghouse.

The Clearinghouse serves almost 2,200 kids a week on their backpack program. The donations acquired ensure that these children are receiving a bag of food every Friday.

The ingredients for the soup served to all attendees were provided by Van Buren Walmart and CV’s. FCCLA and Pointer Place Café worked together in making the soup.

About 20 volunteers from the high school showed up to help wherever they were needed.

“The Clearinghouse’s point of view is that it shows kids helping kids,” said Hargrove.

According to its website, the Clearinghouse has operated in the River Valley for over 40 years. They help, on average, 500 families with their meals for kids backpack program. They also provide food to cancer and hospice patients, the elderly and the disabled.

The Clearinghouse is gearing up for its next big event in June. This will be a True Grit Bike Ride at Chaffee Crossing. For more information on donating or the events the Clearinghouse holds you can visit their website at csclearinghouse.com.