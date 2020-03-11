Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency Wednesday morning after announcing a person from Pine Bluff was currently in isolation at the hospital after being tested for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Arkansas patient had traveled out of state recently but had no known international travel, Hutchinson said. The positive sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.

“It has been determined that we have one patient in our main facility with a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19,” said Jefferson Regional Medical Center in a statement release. “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently working to confirm this case.”

According to the release, the patient is receiving excellent care and the hospital is following all CDC and other preventive guidelines. Visitors were asked to enter through the main 40th Avenue entrance or through the Emergency Department. All other entrances were closed and visitors were screened upon entering for fever.

Dr. Nathaniel Smith, state Health Department director, said officials will monitor any potential contacts the person had but said there’s no evidence at this point of the patient spreading it in Pine Bluff or elsewhere in the state.

After the announcement, three students in the SEARK Respiratory Therapy Program were advised that they were exposed to the patient while performing their clinical rotation at the Jefferson County Medical Center. The students were instructed to quarantine for 14 days after their initial exposure to the infected patient, which would be March 30, 2020.

“Unfortunately, these three students were unaware of their exposure and attended classes in the McGeorge Building on campus Wednesday, March 11, 2020,” stated in a media release from Southeast Arkansas College.

As a precaution SEARK closed their campus to provide custodial services staff an opportunity to perform a deep cleaning of the building, paying particular attention to the Allied Health classrooms and equipment. The cleaning will comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the college is working in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., has implemented measures at both the jails he operates after a reported case of coronavirus being treated at the hospital.

Woods said all detainees brought to the adult jail or juvenile detention center will first have their temperature taken since fever is one of the symptoms of the virus. He said medical personnel who work at the jails will perform that task while they are on duty and the jail’s intake officers will do the same during the evening and early morning. Detainees will also be asked a series of questions, specifically if they had traveled out of the state or country recently.

He said he was notified of the reported case by the Chief of Security at the hospital who asked for the use of the department’s mobile command center, and for deputies to assist hospital security and Pine Bluff Police officers in preventing entrance or exit from the hospital while security measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff could be taken.

At the time he was notified, Woods said he also found out that a deputy was at the hospital with a detainee and he insisted that both be tested for the virus before they left.