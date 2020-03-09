POTEAU — Unless a guilty plea is entered before then, the trial for a man accused of killing a woman with a lawn mower blade will be held almost two full years after the alleged incident.

Steven Wayne Asher, who allegedly killed Amanda Millar and assaulted two others August 2018 in Pocola, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault and battery. Asher's trial has been moved to the week of June 15, with officials citing a forensic evaluation to be conducted for citation in the defense.

The forensic evaluation comes after officials in 2019 requested the trial be continued because they wanted a medicine expert and investigators present at the trial.

A witness told police that Asher hit Millar numerous times with the blade and cut her neck the morning of Aug. 27, 2018, in the 500 block of Fuller Avenue. He said Asher also punched her in the face and then punched him in the face when he tried to stop him.

A neighbor also told police that Asher hit her in the left shoulder and neck when she tried to calm the situation down, the affidavit states.

According to court records, officials have moved the trial to the listed date because the defense counsel has decided to hire forensic psychologist Curtis Grundy to assess the defendant and provide written findings in the defense. The motion for continuance states Grundy would meet with Asher in February and could expect his written findings from the assessment within 30 days.

Asher in June 2019 executed a waiver of speedy trial, according to the subsequent court order.

Authorities had previously convicted Asher of assault and battery after Millar in 2012 pressed charges after he punched her multiple times during a dispute. Millar's mother reported she saw her daughter with blood on her face after the incident, according to the report.

Millar in October 2016 also reported Asher hit her in the face after they had been drinking. These charges were later dropped.