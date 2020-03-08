The first Little Free Library in Booneville opened on March 9, 2019 and founders say it was a success right from the start.

The library is located on the west side of Booneville City Hall thanks to the support of Mayor Jerry Wilkins.

Library founders, Vanessa Wyrick and Leslie Oliver estimates approximately 1,000 books have been distributed during the first year.

“We try to stock a variety of books for different ages and interests,” Wyrick said. “The library has received support by many people donating books to be shared with readers in our community.”

A Little Free Library is a free book sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. Individuals do not have to share a book in order to take one. The box operates on the honor system and is open 24/7.

“We encourage all readers to visit our LFL and help share our love to read,” said Wyrick.