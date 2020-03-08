The dates for Booneville’s annual city wide spring cleanup were announced last week.

Starting Monday, March 16, and continuing through Friday, March 23, residents within the city limits of Booneville can rid themselves of unwanted items by simply leaving them with their normal trash.

They can do so without paying someone to haul them away or paying to dump them, provided they adhere to a few easy rules.

As in the past, because the service in Booneville is a city project, city residents are the only ones eligible to have items hauled away, which will occur on residents’ normal trash collection day.

To be eligible for pickup, all metal items must be placed in a separate pile; and all sofas, recliners, mattresses, furniture and like items should be placed in an additional separate pile.

No tires will be picked up by workers. Other items ineligible for the service include paint, paint cans, boards, rocks, bags of concrete, shingles, scrap metal, batteries, and bricks or blocks.

Also ineligible are brush and limbs, which are picked up on a normal schedule by city workers.

City Hall officials say no containers will be returned following the cleanup.

City officials also wish to remind everyone that the clean up is for city residents only, as is use of the dumpsters located at 678 East Main Street. Officials add that nonresidents caught using the dumpsters are subject to tickets and fines.