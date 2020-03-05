The annual Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce banquet is set for 6 p.m., Friday night, March 6, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

The speaker for the event is Eddie Lee Herndon, who has been the president of the United Way of Fort Smith Area since 2015.

The banquet will feature the traditional Lifetime Achievement, Volunteer of the Year, and Chamber Member of the Year awards as well as a silent auction.

Live auction items will include a hand made quilt and two tickets to Hog Heaven seating for the Arkansas versus Florida baseball game at Baum Stadium on April 4.

There will also be a mystery item live auction which will have a $100 bill inside along with other items, Bulger said.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available only in advance, BDC/Chamber executive director Susan Bulger announced recently.

Not offering sales at the door is one of the two new aspects of the banquet in 2020 with the other being that it is being held on a Friday rather than the traditional Saturday.