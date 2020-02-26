At the corner of 723 N. Eighth St. and H. St., a sign designating entry to the Belle Grove Historic District stands beside a dark brick structure. The historic building once housed the Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Quinn Chapel held a Pew Rally on Sunday as a promotion to get more people in the pews, become members and, with any luck, raise funds to build a new church.



Completed in 1866, the Quinn Chapel facility was the first African-American, permanent, brick-and-mortar structure in Fort Smith. Built primarily by volunteers who were mostly African-American, it was also the first African-American church to have a pipe organ in Fort Smith.



Quinn Chapel existed many years prior to the building’s completion. Founded 156 years ago, in 1864 by Bishop William Paul Quinn, the AME Church of Fort Smith came into being.



The first AME Church origins go back even further. Created by Bishop Richard Allen and members of the Free African Society (April 1787), the AME Church gained national membership in 1816.

"The AME Church is the oldest and largest formal institution in Black America," states a pamphlet from the pew rally.



Among the many members of the Quinn Chapel congregation over the decades were Fort Smith native and jazz musician Alfonso (a.k.a. Alphonse, a.k.a. Alphonso) Trent and his mother, Hattie Smith Trent; Hattie was president of the Twin City Hospital Auxiliary.



The church has fallen into disrepair. Grants have been provided and fundraisers have brought in money to make attempts to preserve the old building, but the congregation no longer uses the facility. In May 2018, Preserve Arkansas placed Quinn Chapel on their Arkansas’ Most Endangered Places list two months after a fire destroyed a back portion of the church.



The cause of the fire was undetermined, but fire department officials speculated about the possibility of a homeless person staying in the church.



Quinn Chapel Secretary Peggy Pilgrim said, “The old Quinn Chapel building is in the flood zone. The floods have practically destroyed the building over the years. We have a historian trying to restore it back to its glory. We got several grants to fix that building. The amount of money that has been sunk into that building ... you’ve got to let go.”



There is a Go Fund Me page for the Freedmen Institute Museum Project, which hopes to utilize the original Quinn Chapel for the museum.



The Quinn Chapel congregation relocated to the Campbell Chapel AME Church, another historic building erected in 1909 and rebuilt in 1911, located at 4211 Young St., not too far distant from their former building.



Pilgrim said, “We sold the church and relocated. This church had basically become defunct. We moved here because it was less to take care of. We’re hoping to build a new church. We’ll hopefully break ground in October.”



There is little room to park and the sanctuary isn’t large, about 50-by-30 feet. An additional room built onto the side of the old brick house is an area where the congregation can gather for meals. Pilgrim is hoping the surrounding property, which includes a boarded up house, can be purchased and the church can rebuild a newer, bigger structure.

Pilgrim presided over the Pew Rally service. In addition to prayers, singing by the congregation, and Joann Sneed reading from the Book of Jeremiah 1:3-19, the events included an instrumental version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” performed on keyboard by Devin McGee.



Betty Anderson was on fire, quoting a vignette of Langston Hughes poems with a Madam Alberta K. Johnson motif. The comical poetry garnered well-deserved laughs as Anderson read selections such as “Madam and the Madam” and “Madam and the Census Man.”



Although a bit hoarse and on the verge of losing her voice, Marilyn Thompson was asked to sing and did so, alongside her granddaughter Serenity. They sang a couple of songs, including “Sweet Chariot.”



Tina Marable-Norwood and the Rev. Linda Cooper-Igwebuike also spoke to the congregation. The reverend had an interesting genealogy story: When she graduated college, she ended up in Georgia and saw Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow Coretta Scott King and his father, Martin King Sr. She noticed a resemblance of Coretta to her aunt on her mother’s side. Turns out Cooper-Igwebuike’s grandmother was married to an uncle of Coretta Scott, making her aunt a first cousin to Coretta Scott. It really is a small world.



When the offering plate was placed for donations, Earlton Batles Manly, a Cuban national also known as "Mr. Felix," pulled out his alto sax and performed. The sweet, mellow sounds echoed throughout the chapel.



As more people kept walking up to donate, "Mr. Felix" took a breath and said, “I must be playing good.”



The Pew Rally was more than what it seemed. Pilgrim informed the crowd the gathering was also part of a Black History Month presentation and a Founder’s Day program.

Perry's presentation



To talk about, not only black history, but what future generations need to accomplish, the church invited historian and former Fort Smith librarian Todd Perry to be the guest speaker. The subject title of his speech was “Local Black History and Importance of Knowledge and Future Development to Come. Networking for a Better Tomorrow.”



He was invited by his friend and former classmate Marable-Norwood. Perry spoke about the importance of history, genealogy, and landmarks that represent some of this area’s African-American history.



Perry also recognized and honored his friend Annette Sigers, who lived to be 104. The Fort Smith resident passed away Feb. 2, 2018.

Perry said, “She would do without to give to her church.”



Perry brought with him an historical slave document, which he was fortunate enough to acquire from Robert Clegg of Victoria, Texas, when Clegg found the ancestral document hidden away in a trunk. Perry told the story behind the 1844 Crawford County bill of sale for the purchase of his great-great-great-great grandmother Harriett Austin for $275. That’s nearly $10,000 in today’s economy.



Coincidentally, the Methodist Protestant Church separated from the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1830, and the Methodist Episcopal Church itself divided over the issue of slavery in 1844, the same year Perry’s ancestor was purchased. By Dec. 15, 1845, the state Methodist Conference, after the denomination’s split, voted that slavery is not sinful.



Harriett was born in Indian Territory to a free slave father and a Cherokee mother. She was 8 when she was kidnapped by members of the Belle Starr gang, taken to a horse race in Van Buren, and subsequently lost in a bet to Edward Clegg.



Clegg had placed a bet for his mother-in-law, Harriett Hamilton Austin. After winning the young girl, the mulatto child was named after the mistress of the house, which was a typical practice at the time. The young slave was reportedly treated well and was educated by the Clegg family, who taught her to read and write.



Harriett was a nanny for the family. She moved to New Orleans with them, then she became Harriett Dickinson when she married Ed Dickinson. The couple returned to Van Buren around 1860, where she was allowed to disembark the Maumelle steamboat because she had her freedom papers. Her husband was not free and was not allowed to get off the boat. He returned to New Orleans until after the Civil War before he could rejoin his wife.



Perry also discussed the important African-American history of the Fort Smith and Van Buren region. He and the Fort Smith Black Historical League, a biracial corporation, have tried to preserve and save several important buildings and landmarks. The Mount Olive AME Church in Van Buren is one example of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.



Other places they had hoped to have listed or saved have suffered due to deterioration, vandalism, torn down, or damaged by fire. Others, such as the Trent house, are a private residence. It takes a lot of work, grant writing, research and effort to preserve history.



As Perry said during his presentation, “We have a rich history...we should never forget where we come from. We should not let our past, our present, or our future grow weak. We can make a difference.”



The Quinn Chapel has decided that sometimes it is better to let structures of the past go, but never the memory. The church looks forward to a new chapter in their long history as they pray to create a new building for their needs.



Perry said, “We’re a village. That’s where you see unity that keeps neighborhoods and churches going. When they have some event, I’ll always be there to support them.”