Early voting for the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial elections got underway last Tuesday morning in the Booneville and Paris courthouse offices of Logan County Clerk Peggy Fitzjurls.

Fitzjurl’s office in Booneville saw 195 voters through Saturday. The Paris office had 221 cast a ballot during the first five days of the early period.

All ballots feature a race between judges Brian Mueller, Dale Lipsmeyer, and Carol Collins for a newly created State District 12 judgeship which will cover Logan, Yell, and Conway counties.

There are also races for Supreme Court Position 4 between Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb and Court of Appeals District 4 Position 2 between Emily White and Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett.

Democrat and Republican ballots have respective presidential candidates listed as well with the Democrats having 16 choices including Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. Republicans three options, including incumbent Donald Trump.

Republican ballots have a District 74 race for State Representative where incumbent Jon Eubanks is being challenged by Curtis Varnell and Shawn Bates.

The primary winner will face Democrat June Anteski in November.

Ballots for respective school districts have candidates and or millage questions.

Voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Voting hours for Monday, March 2, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all voting next Tuesday will be conducted at the polls between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Jeral Hampton Meeting Place is the new polling place in Booneville.

The shift from the Booneville Community Building on Holden Avenue was made to address shortcomings with the Americans with Disabilities Act, election commissioner Russ Parish said recently.

Parking at the community building was also an issue in the past and the primary will occur while the construction of a new Casey’s is ongoing at the intersection of Holden and Main.

The new polling site is one of eight polling places in the county, any of which can accommodate any registered voter, regardless of their respective precinct.

In addition to the Hampton Meeting Place, polling locations on the south side of the county are the Ione Community Building and the Magazine Community Building.

Other places are St Benedict Hall (Subiaco Roundhouse), Scranton American Legion Hall, New Blaine Rural Fire Department, First National Bank Community Building, and Ratcliff City Hall.