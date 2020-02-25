An informational meeting will be held for people interested in becoming foster parents.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St.

The presenter will be Jessica Edwards, a community engagement specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at the Department of Human Services, according to a news release.

All God’s Children Outreach, Inc. (AGCOI) will sponsor this meeting. Light refreshments will be served. Details: AGCOI’s Founder Yaminah Holt, at agcoincorporated@gmail.com or 870-718-1192, according to the release.