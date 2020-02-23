The Booneville School Board heard a presentation last week about the possibility of installing a solar panes to generate electricity to cover part of the the school district’s electrical needs.

Superintendent Trent Goff said no formal action was taken on the presentation by John Coleman of Entegrity Energy Partners, but officials are open to a follow-up conversations.

“The biggest part for us would be significant savings with zero dollar investment,” Goff said.

The idea is catching on in Arkansas. The Centerville School District announced it was going solar in December and the Stuttgart School District did so in January.

Goff said board members were told others including Blytheville and Green Forest are making the move as well.

In other matters Tuesday the board approved renewing contracts for all current administrators, approved a second phase of polished concrete floor reconstruction at the high school, and approved an upgrade to all Wi-Fi access points in the district.

The floor work, at a cost of $48,268 will follow last summer’s work that saw hallways and the cafeteria converted to a polished concrete, which addressed a longstanding tile issue near an entrance point to the building.

This year’s phase will rework the floors in classrooms on the west end of the building. The square footage involved is close to the amount of space covered last summer, Goff said.

As was the case with the first phase, Dennis Neal Resurfacing will be doing the work.

The Wi-Fi upgrade has a price tag of $22,521.45 but technology coordinator Dusty Malena told the board a portion of the cost will be reimbursed to the district through an E-rate program.