Anyone wanting to go to the annual Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce banquet on March 6 would be advised to get tickets as soon as possible.

That’s because there will only be advance sales of tickets available with no sales at the door, BDC/Chamber Executive Director Susan Bulger said last week.

Tickets are $25 each for the event, which will again be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Not offering sales at the door is one of the two new aspects of the banquet in 2020 with the other being that it is being held on a Friday rather than a Saturday.

The banquet will feature the traditional Lifetime Achievement, Volunteer of the Year, and Chamber Member of the Year awards as well as a silent auction.

There will also be a mystery item live auction, Bulger said.